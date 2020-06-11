A power surge Thursday triggered a widespread power outage, a brush fire and evacuations after several businesses and a La Posada residential building filled with smoke.
The surge blew a transmission wire igniting a brush fire near the pecan groves on Old Nogales Highway just north of Continental Road. The fire was quickly contained by the Green Valley Fire District, which responded to 19 calls for service, with the assistance of Drexel Heights Fire District, in just over an hour.
The 40-minute outage began about 1:40 p.m. and affected 11,500 customers and extended from south of Duval Mine Road to north of Camino Encanto and from the mine tailings east to Old Nogales Highway, according to a TEP official and outage map.
A TEP worker on-site said they were able to switch the power's transmission relatively quickly and would be repairing the blown line (see photo). No injuries were reported.
All four GVFD stations were dispatched to the calls. Two Walgreens locations, a Safeway, a CVS and La Perla Assisted Living, on the La Posada campus, were among the locations firefighters responded to.
Several alarms were results of air condition motors overheating or burning out, causing smoke to fill the buildings. One location reported a whole electrical panel being burned, according to GVFD.
Numerous people had to leave the various buildings until the smoke cleared.