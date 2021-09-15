If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Green Valley won’t be getting its first craft brewery, at least not anytime soon.
Mike Bommersbach, who’s been working on the plan for Madera Canyon Brewing since last year, pulled the plug in a short email Wednesday evening to community leaders and stakeholders.
“After talking to people locally, we’ve decided to not go forward with Madera Canyon Brewing at this time,” he wrote.
On Thursday, Bommersbach said by email that construction costs continued to soar, putting the building beyond what he was willing to spend.
“Just last Friday, there was yet another 14% increase on the cost of the building alone,” he wrote.
A shortage of materials and labor, which would significantly delay the project, added to the decision.
Bommersbach said he is looking at other options for the five-acre property at 3196 S. Prosperous Place in Green Valley.
The plan faced questions from neighbors in The Greens neighborhood and The Peaks at Santa Rita apartments; the location also near a memory care center.
“We’re all very relieved,” Mary Powell, president of The Greens HOA, said Thursday.
Bommersbach earlier this summer expressed concerns and cut the floor plan in half to 4,500 square feet as costs rose. He hoped to open by November 2022. The building design was completed earlier this year.