A Sahuarita man killed his wife then himself Thursday at their home in Rancho Resort, Sahuarita police said.

According to police, Mark S. Johnson shot his wife, Janet, then called 9-1-1 about 1 p.m. and reported that he “murdered my wife,” then took his own life.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

