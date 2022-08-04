It took two days for the votes to come in, but Republican Kari Lake is headed to the November election after beating Karrin Taylor Robson in a closely fought primary.
Lake, endorsed by former president Donald Trump, took 46.78% of the vote to Taylor Robson’s 44.03% — a margin of nearly 20,000 votes.
“Arizonans who have been forgotten by the establishment just delivered a political earthquake,” Lake said in a statement Thursday evening.
She’ll face Katie Hobbs, who sewed up the Democratic nomination on election night.
“This race for governor isn’t about Democrats or Republicans,” Hobbs said in a statement Thursday. “It’s a choice between sanity and chaos.”
Taylor Robson spent more than $18 million on the race, including $15 million of her own money. She also had the support of former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey in the closing days of the campaign.
Lake joins several Trump-backed GOP candidates, all of who have called the results of the 2020 presidential election fraudulent: U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters; Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem; and Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh.
Voters ousted state House speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified during the Jan. 6 hearings that he resisted a Trump plan to put forward alternate electors who supported Trump in several battleground states.
LD 19 & 21
In Legislative District 19, Republicans Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz advance to the November election and will face Democrat Sanda Clark of Green Valley. The district represents part of Sahuarita and all of Green Valley.
In the Senate race, Republican David Gowan will be unopposed in his bid to retain his seat.
As expected, Democrats Consuelo Hernandez and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton advance to the November election where they are unopposed for LD21 seats in the state House, which represent the bulk of Sahuarita. They beat Akanni Oyegbola by a healthy margin.
Democratic state Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon also is unopposed in her bid to retain her seat in LD21.
