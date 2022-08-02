Purchase Access

The three incumbents on the Sahuarita Town Council received enough votes Tuesday to keep their seats. Challenger Lora Rodriguez-Nastase came in fourth for the race for three open seats. 

Councilwoman Deborah Morales had 3,478 votes to Mayor Tom Murphy's 3,470. Vice Mayor Kara Egbert had 3,137, with Rodriguez-Nastase at 2,563. 



