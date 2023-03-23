GVR West Center

All three incumbents and one former board member will serve on the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors for a new three-year term.

Election results released on Thursday evening showed current GVR Board President Kathi Bachelor racked up the most support among the candidates, with 1,801 votes in her favor, representing about 14.2% of the vote.



