A 7-year-old girl involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Sahuarita Road has died of her injuries.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said five people, including the girl, were injured in the crash about 8 a.m. Tuesday about two miles east of Wilmot Road.
According to the PCSD, a Dodge Journey SUV was stopped on westbound Sahuarita Road waiting to make a left turn onto Sycamore Ridge Trail about 8 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a Hyundai Elantra.
The 7-year-old girl, who was riding in the Elantra, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Two other occupants in the car, including another child, and two people in the SUV were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. PCSD announced Wednesday the girl had died.
The investigation is ongoing and PCSD would release no further information. Sahuarita police helped with the response; Sahuarita Road was closed for several hours.
Friends have set up a gofundme me account for the girl’s family to pay for medical and funeral expenses: https://gofund.me/3ba12cc4
