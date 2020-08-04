A fire that started in a garage heavily damaged a home Tuesday morning, sending billowing black smoke across southern Green Valley.
The blaze in the 2100 block of West Cactus Run Drive in Canoa Heights spread to the laundry room and den causing an estimated $120,000 in damage, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
The homeowner was awakened by a neighbor and escaped with minor injuries before being transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to GVFD Operations Chief Joey Kosiorowski.
A call came in to Green Valley Fire District at 8:20 a.m. and four firetrucks and 20 firefighters battled the blaze. Crews had the fire out within an hour of the call. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
The homeowner's cat, Precious, suffered smoke inhalation and died, according to a neighbor. The Animal League of Green Valley made arrangements for the cat's cremation.