A 5,000-square-foot maintenance building at La Posada went up in flames Monday night, taking all of the retirement community's landscape equipment.
A Green Valley Fire District spokesman said the roof collapses and that the building is a total loss.
The fire broke out about 8 p.m. in the building on the north side of the campus and never threatened any homes. There were no injuries and no evacuations.
Firefighters were on the scene through the night and an investigation to determine a cause began Tuesday morning.
GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt said units arrived to find heavy smoke and that the fire spread rapidly throughout the building because of combustibles, including gas, paint, thinner and vehicle batteries.
“There was quite a bit of popping, explosions and such,” he said, forcing crews to battle the fire defensively.
GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder lauded Farmer Water Co., which had personnel on site to adjust water pressure so they could better attack the fire. They used an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 gallons on the blaze.
Sahuarita police blocked off Old Nogales Highway north of La Posada; it was reopened by Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, the walls of the building were still standing with scorch marks on the stucco. The roof was caved in.
La Posada CEO Joni Condit said Tuesday that the building was renovated and added on to about a year ago and that landscaping crews were hit the hardest, with all equipment lost.
“They’re busy regrouping, ordering supplies, figuring out what equipment they need. The challenge now is the availability of stuff,” she said. “It’s an unfortunate situation.”
Condit said it could be two days before they have a loss estimate for the building and contents.
All five GVFD engines responded from its four stations along with crews from Corona de Tucson, Rural/Metro Fire and Drexel Heights. Pratt said more than 20 firefighters were on scene.
