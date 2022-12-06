The Department of Public Safety has released more details about a trooper-involved shooting Sunday that left a man dead outside Amado and closed Arivaca Road for more than 10 hours.
On Wednesday, the man was identified as 18-year-old Mark Limon of Tucson.
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for observation.
According to DPS, the trooper stopped a large sport utility vehicle for several traffic violations and suspected criminal activity. The vehicle had dark tinted windows making it difficult to see inside it.
As the trooper approached the vehicle just outside Amado, “a rear passenger abruptly opened the door, confronting the trooper,” according to a DPS spokesman. “As the trooper attempted to control this passenger, it became apparent there were multiple (eight) people in the vehicle and the trooper was outnumbered.”
DPS suspects the driver was involved in human smuggling but declined to say why.
The trooper tried to control the passenger and at the same time “gave clear, lawful commands to the driver to cooperate and turn off the vehicle.”
“As a result of the confrontation, which appeared to be pre-planned, the trooper pointed his duty weapon at the driver,” the spokesman said in an email.
The driver hit the accelerator and the trooper, fearing for his safety and the passenger’s — both of whom were partially in the vehicle — fired one round, striking the driver.
The trooper, who was injured in the incident, ran back to his vehicle and pursued the suspect west toward Arivaca. The suspect’s vehicle stopped after about a mile.
The trooper secured the occupants of the car and then “immediately began life-saving efforts. Both law enforcement and fire/medical personnel continued life-saving measures on the suspect but were unable to revive him,” according to DPS.
Helmet Peak Fire Chief Ken Shultz said his department received a shooting call Sunday afternoon and arrived on scene at milepost 20 just outside Amado to find a man receiving CPR.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which also responded, referred questions to DPS.
Arivaca Fire Chief Tangye Beckham said they were called in to assist Helmet Peak on a shooting call just before 2 p.m. and also referred questions to DPS.
DPS declined to answer further questions about the incident, including the nature of the trooper’s injuries, whether the driver was armed and if it has been determined that the occupants had illegally crossed the border.
The incident closed the road for at least 10 hours, forcing Arivaca residents to route through Three Points to access the community from the west.
