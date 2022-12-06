road

Arivaca Road was the scene of a shooting involving a DPS trooper on Sunday. This photo was taken earlier this year. 

 Green Valley News

The Department of Public Safety has released more details about a trooper-involved shooting Sunday that left a man dead outside Amado and closed Arivaca Road for more than 10 hours.

On Wednesday, the man was identified as 18-year-old Mark Limon of Tucson.



Dan Shearer | 520-547-9770

