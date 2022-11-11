A nude man holding a knife approached a woman taking a shower at the GVR Las Campanas Recreation Center about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and fled when she screamed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Witnesses in the pool area reported seeing a man running from the center at 565 W. Belltower Drive, according to GVR officials in a press release. Nobody was injured.
The man was described as:
•Caucasian or Hispanic
•Mid-20s, husky build, about five-foot-four
•Dark, curly, shoulder-length hair
•Last seen wearing a pair of black gym shorts
•Carrying a white or tan towel
PCSD Lt. Paul Hill said deputies canvassed the area; there were no updates as of Friday afternoon. The rec center has no security cameras, according to Green Valley Recreation.
GVR staff made immediate changes at several recreation centers and are moving forward on more changes, according to a spokeswoman.
As of Friday, the three access points to the locker rooms, fitness center and pool at Las Campanas had been reduced to one. Access points at other rec centers also have been restricted.
“This will create some inconvenience, but the safety of members and staff is more than worth the small hassle of adjusting to new routines,” GVR said in a statement to members on Friday.
GVR also plans to have a security firm assess and identify potential improvements that would include installing security cameras not visible to the public and bringing them along with costs to the Board of Directors soon.
“We'll be looking at campuswide security measures,” Communications Manager Natalie Whitman told the Green Valley News on Friday.
Whitman said access to the locker room would have required a badge unless the perpetrator followed a member through.
GVR told members in an email blast Friday they will reopen the guest card policy “to address the fact that guest cards are readily used by unauthorized, unidentified parties.”
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.
