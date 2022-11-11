GVR

Las Campanas Rec Center

A nude man holding a knife approached a woman taking a shower at the GVR Las Campanas Recreation Center about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and fled when she screamed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses in the pool area reported seeing a man running from the center at 565 W. Belltower Drive, according to GVR officials in a press release. Nobody was injured.



