Pima County is opening Phase 1B vaccine registration Thursday at 1 p.m., including people 75 and older.
People 75 and older can register at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration or call 520-594-5684 for assistance. Vaccinations begin Friday at Tucson Medical Center for those 75 and older. A county spokesman said TMC and Banner-University Medical Center plan to prioritize people 85 and older first. He said demand outweighs vaccine supplies, and people 75 to 84 years old should give the initial rush a few days before beginning the registration process.
The county plans to open registration to other groups in 1B for the Kino Sports Complex, the University of Arizona and Tucson Convention Center next week.
The 75 and older group have two vaccination options at TMC – drive-thru and in-hospital. TMC can vaccinate up to 2,000 people per weekday.
TMC's drive-thru site – in Lot 29 in the complex's northwest corner – open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
TMC's in-hospital site – in the Marshall Conference Center – is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Banner vaccine drive-thru at Kino Sports Complex opens on Monday, with hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. The county expects the site to distribute 1,600 vaccinations per day once fully operational. The sports complex is at 2500 E. Ajo Way.
The vaccination sites require an appointment and will not accept walk-ins.
The county said it plans to open Rillito Regional Park and a Green Valley site in early February. The county is also encouraging people 75 and older to use hospital-based vaccination sites Kino, TMC and UA Cancer Center. Banner plans to convert the Cancer Center from 1A to 1B on Friday.
On Thursday afternoon, the county's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia and Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen released a joint statement and reported 20,000 people registered for vaccine appointments within two hours.
The statement said all appointments for available vaccine shots are filled for the two Banner and TMC sites, but more appointments will be available once the county confirms increased distribution from the state vaccine allocations.
Cullen's and Garcia's statement also expect demand within 1B to grow as they anticipate including people 65 and older. The phase's population is expected to grow to 400,000 people in the priority group. The county expects the phase to last several months for completion.
A county spokesman said the county is adding people 65 and older to Phase 1B, but they will need to wait for the top three priority groups – 75 and older, educators and protective service personnel – to get vaccinated.