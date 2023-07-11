The Pima County Sheriff's Department has determined the April death of a 38-year-old woman west of Sahuarita was not an accident as originally reported and have made an arrest.
According to a probable cause statement, Roger Johnston, 43, called 911 on April 22 to report Abigail Smith had fallen from a ladder at a home in the 2900 block of West Curley Horn Road and he was performing CPR. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center where she died days later after being taken off of life support.
Johnston told deputies Smith had both fallen off a ladder and struck her head on the raised entry to his travel trailer, causing her to briefly lose consciousness. According to the report, after Smith regained consciousness they smoked methamphetamine and engaged in sexual activities for approximately 30 minutes until he noticed she was bleeding from her nose and unresponsive.
When deputies arrived at the home west of Interstate 19 off Helmet Peak Road, they saw blood patterns on a large panel of cardboard outside the travel trailer and on a foam cushion inside the trailer, the report stated. They felt those details were inconsistent with the story Johnston gave.
An autopsy revealed Smith died of blunt force injuries to her neck, thorax, abdomen and extremities. She had brain bleeds and cuts, bruises and fractures to her face and jaw. An emergency room doctor told detectives she would have been suffering from an altered mental state immediately following the brain bleeds, the report stated.
Johnston gave inconsistent statements, but insisted he was not responsible for any of Smith's injuries, according to the report.
A "woman acquaintance" told detectives Johnston has been known to have "uncontrollable fits of rage" where he becomes extremely violent and assaults women, the report stated. At the time of the incident, he was on probation for felony assault of a third woman. According to the report, the acquaintance was also assaulted by Johnston.
Johnston was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He remained in custody Tuesday on $1 million bail.
