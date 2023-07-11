Roger Johnston booking photo.jpg

Roger Johnston

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has determined the April death of a 38-year-old woman west of Sahuarita was not an accident as originally reported and have made an arrest.

According to a probable cause statement, Roger Johnston, 43, called 911 on April 22 to report Abigail Smith had fallen from a ladder at a home in the 2900 block of West Curley Horn Road and he was performing CPR. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center where she died days later after being taken off of life support.



