The woman killed in a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning on Pima Mine Road has been identified as 50-year-old Sahuarita resident Alisa Gullatta.
At approximately 8:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to a collision on Pima Mine Road, east of I-19. According to Sahuarita Police Department officials, the initial investigation and witness accounts indicate a vehicle was traveling east on Pima Mine Road when it entered the westbound lane, striking a vehicle that was traveling west head-on. An additional westbound vehicle then struck the vehicle that had been traveling west.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Gullatta, was confirmed dead at the scene by responding medical personnel. The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles, according to SPD officials.
As of around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Pima Mine Road between Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. and I-19 has been opened to traffic in both directions.
SPD is still investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information about the incident may call the Sahuarita Police Department’s non-emergency line at (520) 351-4900 or dial 9-1-1 to relay information to investigators.