Sahuarita police have identified a woman shot to death Sunday night at a home in Rancho Sahuarita.
Police were called to a house in the 200 block of East Thomas Jefferson Way at 10:14 p.m. and found 34-year-old Jing Hu of Tucson with gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics rendered aid but she died at the scene, police said.
Police said Monday that they have interviewed everybody known to be at the home in central Rancho Sahuarita at the time of the incident and have canvassed the area and interviewed all known involved parties.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects in the case and continue to investigate. There have been no arrests. Police said there is no threat to the community.
The most recent homicide in Sahuarita was January 2019, at a home on Sahuarita Road. Three men were arrested in that case. It had been 10 years since the last homicide, in December 2008.