The driver of a FICO water truck was taken to University Medical Center to be evaluated after a Union Pacific truck struck his vehicle around 9:30 a.m. just south of Nogales Highway on Old Nogales Highway.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said the truck driver was traveling west when he began to cross the tracks. His vehicle stalled with approximately five feet of the truck still on the track and the backend was struck by a southbound Union Pacific train that was traveling approximately 30-35 mph. The truck then spun around and ended up facing north.
The train was unable to stop for several feet. Union Pacific officials arrived at the scene around 10 a.m.
Although Sahuarita Police and GVFD officials reported the driver was uninjured, FICO spokesman David Steele said the driver was taken to UMC.
Steele said an investigation into the incident is underway.
The northbound lane of Old Nogales Highway was closed, but Sahuarita police officers were on scene directing traffic so vehicles could still travel in both directions.