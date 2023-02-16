SPD

A sheriff's vehicle at the parent staging area near the pecan factory. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher Green Valley News

Sahuarita police detained two students Thursday in connection with a threat that led to the lockdown of Walden Grove High School amid false reports that shots were fired. 

Police said several Walden Grove students were airdropped or texted photos of a grenade about 2 p.m. with a threat that the school would be “blown up," according to Police Chief John Noland. 



