Sahuarita police detained two students Thursday in connection with a threat that led to the lockdown of Walden Grove High School amid false reports that shots were fired.
Police said several Walden Grove students were airdropped or texted photos of a grenade about 2 p.m. with a threat that the school would be “blown up," according to Police Chief John Noland.
It wasn’t long before reports of shots fired circulated, but Noland said those were quickly found to be false after uniformed and plainclothes officers entered the campus, touched base with school officials and launched a search. Noland said a short time later that all students were safe and accounted for.
One video obtained by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun showed a male student being led out of a classroom by at least three police officers; another video shows a second male student being handcuffed amid lockers.
Police said one of the males had a “fake grenade,” which police said “is not in a position to harm any students.”
A short time later, classrooms were cleared one by one.
Parents headed for the school were redirected to the pecan processing plant parking lot and not allowed on campus as police continued to secure the area and investigate “multiple claims and/or rumors,” according to a Nixle alert sent out by SPD. Nixle is a tool used by law enforcement to get information out quickly to communities through texts and emails. The department has used it for several years.
They were later reunited with students at the district auditorium.
The incident came as the nation was on edge following the shooting deaths Monday of three students at Michigan State University that also left five students injured. The gunman killed himself.
