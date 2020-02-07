Traffic remains snarled on southbound Interstate 19 as a result of two crashes this morning, one of which resulted in a death.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said a rollover crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at 6:30 a.m. near Sahuarita Road and ended up blocking both lanes. The driver wasn't injured.
At 8:15 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash between Sahuarita Road and Pima Mine Road and one person died at the scene, Graves said.
Troopers are investigating both crashes; it's unknown if the backup caused by the first crash is related to the second, he said.
More details will be released when available.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, motorists traveling southbound on I-19 should expect a full overnight closure Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. to clean-up the crashes. All drivers will exit the interstate at Sahuarita Road during the closure.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.