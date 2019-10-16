A 77-year-old pedestrian who was taken to Banner University Medical Center this morning after being struck by a vehicle is expected to be released from the hospital sometime today, said Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova.
Although the man, a Green Valley resident, was originally said to have life-threatening injuries, doctors at Banner University Medical Center downgraded the seriousness of his injuries, Almodova said.
First responders received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. today after a Sahuarita woman in her 50s struck the victim while she was entering southbound Interstate 19 from eastbound Duval Mine Road, Almodova said.
The driver stayed at the scene and was fully cooperative, he said.
"We're thinking the rising sun might have been a factor," Almodova said, adding there were no signs of impairment or speeding.