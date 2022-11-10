Election 2022

Pima County is holding a 4 p.m. media meeting daily on the 2022 vote count. Here's some of what came out of Thursday's meeting:

•The Pima County Recorder turned over a batch of 52,692 verified ballots to the Elections Department on Thursday; they said 53,773 are still awaiting some portion of the process at the Recorder's Office (scanning, signature verification, etc.).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?