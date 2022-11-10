Pima County is holding a 4 p.m. media meeting daily on the 2022 vote count. Here's some of what came out of Thursday's meeting:
•The Pima County Recorder turned over a batch of 52,692 verified ballots to the Elections Department on Thursday; they said 53,773 are still awaiting some portion of the process at the Recorder's Office (scanning, signature verification, etc.).
•The Recorder has identified about 1,000 "problem ballots" so far – if anyone gets a text/call/email/letter from the Recorder's Office saying they need to fix something on their ballot, they have until 5 p.m. Nov. 16 to do so.
•The Recorder said they identified about 15 ballots from people who had voted early, and then also voted on Election Day. Those duplicates were removed.
• The "late earlies" are among the last to be tallied, and a majority of the remaining ballots. Those include early ballots that were dropped-off on Election Day, were picked up from the post office at 7 p.m. on election night, and early ballots from Emergency voting locations.
•Between Wednesday's update and Thursday's update, the Elections Department counted and posted about 26,000 ballots to the official results page on the AZ Secretary of State's website, and might be ready to submit another 10,000 by 6 p.m. today. That puts the total ballots remaining to still be counted and officially submitted in Pima County at around 123,000.
•The Elections Department plans to post results every day at 6 p.m. until all ballots are counted.
•The mandated hand-count audit (of about 2% of the ballots) will take place Saturday, Nov. 12.
•The Recorder is optimistic of having everything wrapped up by/on Monday, Nov. 14.
•Responding to governor candidate Kari Lake's claims that the releasing of election results is being intentionally withheld or is intentionally taking a long time, Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly says, "There's a lot of work that goes into running an election, and we're following the law...we're doing everything we can, especially considering how eager the public is to know these results...and our goal is to do this as quickly as possible."
