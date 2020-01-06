A Sahuarita woman in her 30s was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in front of Walmart.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said a Green Valley man in his 70s was involved in a T-bone crash with the Sahuarita woman shortly after 7 a.m. The man declined medical treatment at the scene.
The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.
Authorities originally said the man was taken to the hospital.