A Sahuarita woman was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an early morning crash on Nogales Highway.

 Green Valley Fire District

A Sahuarita woman in her 30s was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in front of Walmart.

Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said a Green Valley man in his 70s was involved in a T-bone crash with the Sahuarita woman shortly after 7 a.m. The man declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

Authorities originally said the man was taken to the hospital.

