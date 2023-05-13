A two-vehicle crash early Saturday left one driver dead and another under arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder and driving under the influence, Sahuarita police said.
The crash was reported at 12:07 a.m. on Old Nogales Highway a half-mile north of Quail Crossing Boulevard.
Sahuarita police and Green Valley Fire District crews arrived to find a white Cadillac sedan fully engulfed in flames and an unoccupied red Ford F-150 pickup. The lone occupant of the Cadillac, identified as a 20-year-old Sahuarita resident, died at the scene. Police said they will release the identity Monday.
A witness who came upon the crash told police that a male who had been next to the pickup had left the area northbound on foot. Officers searched the area and found the driver, 24-year-old Camron Ortega of Tucson, and took him to a hospital for medical examination.
Ortega was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Neither vehicle had passengers. Old Nogales Highway between Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard was closed for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Sahuarita Police Department requests your assistance if you have any information related to this incident. Please call the SPD TIP Line at (520) 445-7847 at any time. A person leaving a tip on the TIP Line may remain anonymous. Those with information may also call 911 or (520) 344-7000 during business hours to speak with an officer.
