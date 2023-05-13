Suspect

Camron Ortega

A two-vehicle crash early Saturday left one driver dead and another under arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder and driving under the influence, Sahuarita police said.

The crash was reported at 12:07 a.m. on Old Nogales Highway a half-mile north of Quail Crossing Boulevard.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?