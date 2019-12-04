Two Green Valley residents were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon when two vehicles collided near Abrego and Nogales Highway, said Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt.
A Sahuarita resident declined to be taken to the hospital following the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said the driver of one of the vehicles, Joseph Litin, 33, of Tucson was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence.