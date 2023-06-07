An 11-year-old girl died after an ATV accident involving a tow truck late Tuesday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Green Valley Fire District.
A 911 call referencing a traffic accident near the 4700 block of W. De La Canoa Drive was placed around 11:49 p.m., according to PCSD call logs, reporting that a “teenager on an ATV ran into the back of a parked truck.”
A preliminary investigation by PCSD later revealed that two juveniles — an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl — were riding around the neighborhood in Amado when they collided with the back end of a flatbed tow truck parked on the side of the road.
The 11-year-old girl was seated in front of the 15-year-old girl on the ATV, and the older girl was in control of the ATV when the collision occurred, according to a media release from PCSD.
PCSD said neither rider was wearing any type of protective gear or was licensed for an ATV.
Crews from GVFD, Helmet Peak Fire Department, LifeNet and PCSD responded to the incident shortly before midnight, where they found the 11-year-old female had sustained “serious traumatic injuries” from the accident and was “in critical condition,” according to a GVFD spokesperson.
During the transfer of care to a flight crew, the 11-year-old went into cardiac arrest, according to GVFD, and was then transported by ground to the closest hospital for stabilization. PCSD later confirmed the 11-year-old died while enroute to the hospital.
The 15-year-old was treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries on-scene.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone