The Pima County Sheriff have identified the body of a 44-year-old man found Friday west of Sahuarita as Kenneth Riggs.
They said the body was found "with obvious signs of trauma," but declined to give more details Saturday.
Deputies were called to the property in the 4000 block of Camino Del Yucca about 2 p.m. for a medical issue, according to a spokesman. The property is in Curly Horn Ranches about three miles west of Interstate 19 on Helmet Peak Road (Sahuarita Road).
Detectives have taken over the investigation.