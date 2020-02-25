Two years of heated meetings came to a head Tuesday when Green Valley Recreation announced that CEO Kent Blumenthal had stepped down after six years.
The announcement comes amid a contentious board election focused on Blumenthal's leadership and the future of GVR.
In a press release, board president Charlie Sieck announced Blumenthal's last day was Tuesday, and that he left "to pursue other interests."
Sieck told the Green Valley News that Jen Morningstar, GVR's Director of Administrative Services, is the interim CEO while a new committee works on finding a permanent replacement.
The board and Blumenthal settled on his departure Monday, but Sieck said he couldn't comment on whether the decision was mutual or if the organization bought out the remainder of his contract. Sieck also said he couldn't comment on when the discussion began for Blumenthal to step down or whether he did it on his own.
"We're going to move ahead," Sieck said, adding that Blumenthal had "set up a very good interim process where basically (operations is) going to operate as a team and the spokesman for the team will be Jen Morningstar."
Sieck said he and board director Lynne Chalmers would meet with the operations team Monday. He added that the board would not intervene in operations.
"The Board of Directors is not going to get in the middle of operations," he said. "We're going to stay totally out of that."
Sieck said he couldn't comment on what requirements the committee would have for a new CEO and that they would need time to decide whether to use existing requirements or modify them.
Reactions
Former board member Nina Campfield said Tuesday's announcement took her by surprise. Campfield is the president of Friends of GVR, which is backing four board candidates supportive of Blumenthal. She said his departure would only make the group more determined to get candidates elected.
"I'm absolutely flabbergasted," she said. "Of all the things in the world that I would even conceive of happening, this is not one of them."
Campfield said she is in the dark about why Blumenthal stepped down and hasn't been able to speak with anyone who knows more about it. She said she wants to know how much GVR had to pay to end Blumenthal's tenure early.
Blumenthal's departure puts added importance on the GVR election since the next board will determine the new CEO.
With Blumenthal's departure, Sieck said he doesn't know what to expect at today's board meeting, 2 p.m. at the GVR West Center.
"No doubt there will be people that are upset," he said. "I think we're moving ahead. We're not going back and dwelling on what did he do right and what did he do wrong. We're not going to go there. We're just going to move ahead and make good decisions going forward in the best interests of the membership."
Morningstar said she was traveling when Blumenthal's departure was announced.
"GVR is going to still be GVR," she said when reached Tuesday. "I wish Kent the very best, as everybody I know would, and we're just going to have to figure it out."
Director Gail Vanderhoof and Chalmers didn't return messages or emails for comment before publication.
Blumenthal's tenure
The friction between the Board of Directors and Blumenthal had been heating up for two years, but the often-contentious exchanges came to a head at an Oct. 30 board meeting.
During the CEO report, Blumenthal read a strongly worded rebuke of the board with references to Sieck's recent comments in a GVR e-blast and the Green Valley News over whether GVR had a surplus or deficit. About 50 people gave Blumenthal a standing ovation.
The following day, Sieck told the Green Valley News he found Blumenthal's comments to be a deflection, distraction and unprofessional.
The board held a closed-door executive session the following week to discuss personnel matters related to Blumenthal's position. The CEO was not allowed to attend the meeting.
In December, Blumenthal reported to the board on the emergency CEO succession plan. The same meeting saw continued friction between the board, members and the Blumenthal.
One proposed bylaw proposition would have removed the CEO from the board. The CEO is a non-voting member of the board. The board tabled the motion, effectively stalling it.
It was a motion from the board requesting Blumenthal and staff to provide directors a spreadsheet using data from a 2,755-page report that drew the ire of more than 60 members in attendance.
Sieck had said some expenses from credit card transactions within the report required more scrutiny.
While tensions began to settle, disagreements between Blumenthal and the board continued.
During January's board meeting, directors voted, 6-3, to reverse Blumenthal's decision to allow GVR campaign-related meeting reservations in social center rooms.
While GVR's announcement said Blumenthal stepped down to pursue other interests, it's unclear what the organization paid him on his way out. The board said details of Blumenthal's contract are confidential.
A four-year contract signed by Blumenthal on Feb. 3, 2015, and obtained by the Green Valley News, covered Feb. 1, 2015, to Jan. 31, 2019. According to that contract, the board could extend it for one year "on or before Dec. 31" each year.
According to several sources, Blumenthal had two years remaining on his contract, though that could not be confirmed. The board had not spoken publicly about decisions on whether to extend the contract.