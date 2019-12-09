A 36-year-old shoplifting suspect was booked into Pima County Jail on Sunday after leading Sahuarita police on a pursuit that ended several miles later with a crash.
According to Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova, officers responded to Walmart around 3:45 p.m. on a shoplifting call.
When officers arrived, they were told two people had been caught shoplifting. When security personnel tried to escort them to an office they pushed past two security members and ran over them with a shopping cart, Almodova said. The two suspects fled in a vehicle with items, he said.
By using force to take the items, the suspects committed a felony and officers pursued them, Almodova said. At the start of the chase, the suspects acted as though they were going to pull over but then sped away, driving west on Duval Mine Road, Almodova said.
As more officers joined the pursuit, the suspects reached speeds of more than 90 mph, he said. The suspects ran a red light at La Cañada Drive and continued on Duval Mine Road. When they reached the end of the road at the Sierrita Mine, the suspects made a U-turn, he said.
"A couple times it appeared that the vehicle was trying to run over either officers or deputies," he said. "The vehicle pursuit continued and at some point in time the suspect vehicle rammed one of our vehicles."
The suspects' tire went flat and they ended up crashing while trying to turn onto Rio Altar Road off Duval Mine Road, Almodova said. It's believed the vehicle may have flipped end-over-end before landing upright.
Christopher Massey of Arivaca was treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, unlawful flight, organized retail theft, reckless driving, refusing to provide a truthful name and criminal damage. He is being held on $25,000 bail.
The other person in the vehicle, a female, remains in the hospital because of medical issues unrelated to the crash, Almodova said. He anticipates she will be booked into the jail upon her release.
The lieutenant said there was "hardly any traffic" out at the time of the pursuit and had a supervisor deemed it dangerous, he would have stopped it.
Detectives will be searching the vehicle, which was not registered in either of the suspects' names, once they get a search warrant, Almodova said. He doesn't believe the vehicle was stolen. Once the vehicle is searched detectives will be able to determine what was stolen and the amount.