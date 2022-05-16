They just wanted some exercise.
But 15 years after their first hike to the top of Mount Wrightson, George and Anna Jones of Green Valley made their 600th summit May 14.
They enjoyed the milestone with friends, posed with a sign marking the accomplishment, then prepared to head down.
“We go often enough now that it’s kind of routine,” said George, 74. “It’s always nice, peaceful and enjoyable. We always take some time to sit at the top, have a snack and enjoy the scenery.”
What exactly did they conquer 600 times? Mount Wrightson is 9,456 feet, and the shortest round-trip route is 10.5 miles with more than 4,000 feet elevation gain.
They aren't done yet, but they're not making any promises about future accomplishments.
“We’re not going to set a goal for ourselves,” George said. “We will hike because we enjoy it. We enjoy nature and the outdoors. We may get to 700 if we stay healthy.”
The couple, married 50 years, haven’t just spent their time on the mountain in Green Valley’s backyard.
"We had finished all of the goals that we had set with the Southern Arizona Hiking Club,” Anna, 72, said “We have completed 400 peaks, a 150-mile radius of Tucson and 88 canyons with them. Some of the canyons were very spectacular in what you see, including the rock formations.”
They hiked for a time with the Green Valley Hiking Club then set out on their own. Eventually, Mount Wrightson found favor with them for its birdwatching, scenery, climate and challenge.
“Wrightson has always been our favorite hike in the Santa Ritas and it’s close. We can go up there and get a hike complete before noon,” George said.
They pack light. He brings a protein bar, Anna usually brings an apple and trail mix. V8 juice gets them ready for the hike down.
The couple also enjoys the gym, walking through Green Valley neighborhoods — averaging four to six miles a day — and doing volunteer work clearing debris and logs from trails, which can include work on Wrightson itself.
“The trail has been improved also,” Anna said. “They’ve been working on putting in some steps so it’s easier for people and making the trail a little wider.”
They don’t use power tools on the mountain because it can disturb wildlife. George and Anna bring their own cross-cut saws to Wrightson’s trails in 2019 to help the U.S. Forest Service with some work.
“It was badly needed, and we felt like we hiked in the Santa Ritas so much that we should give something back and improve the trails there,” George said. “I think we did that.”
Before retiring to Green Valley in 2004, George worked in the Government Accountability Office and Anna worked for Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railroad.
If you're looking to hike Mount Wrightson for the first time, George and Anna have some advice to get you to the top.
“Bring plenty of water and liquids,” George said. “Be careful of the temperatures in the summertime when it’s hot. Do not stay out too long in the afternoons.”
In addition to the climate and scenery, the couple are often reminded they share the mountain, hearing the Whip-poor-will call in the early morning, seeing Mexican Spotted Owls with their young, Elegant Trogons and Montezuma Quail. The couple have seen bears, coatimundis, deer, wild turkeys, snakes and lizards.
That's not all they find. They've stumbled upon many people from around the country and the world on their trips to the summit.
“We saw a guy signed in from Germany. Poland. International students from Japan,” Anna said. “It’s interesting to talk to them and see what they think about hiking.”
But in the end, the view is its own reward.
“When you get at the very top, there’s a 360 degree view,” Anna said. “You can see Mexico. It’s awesome.”
“Mount Wrightson is an incredible adventure for a hiker,” George said. “It is always so peaceful and beautiful.”