Almost 10 percent of Green Valley Recreation's membership dues haven't been paid for the 2021 fiscal year, a number slightly higher than average and more than double the percentage of outstanding dues this time last year, according to a March 10 memo presented to the GVR Board of Directors.
Of the membership dues invoiced for 2021, which totaled $6,954,619, more than $687,000 had not been paid as of Feb. 28.
Directors were divided at a March 17 meeting over why there is a rise in unpaid dues and their responsibility.
Dues increase
Last year, the GVR Board of Directors approved rate increases across the board for the 2021 fiscal year. Effective Jan. 1, annual member dues and Life Care memberships increased from $493 to $505; the Property Acquisition Capital Fee, which is applied to all sales and resales of GVR member properties, increased from $2,616 to $2,716; and the transfer fee, which is also assessed on resale transactions, increased from $350 to $400.
Director Charles Sieck noted during last week's meeting that the rate increases came at a time when the pandemic reduced or eliminated access to GVR facilities, a combination he said could be contributing to the increase in unpaid dues this year.
“The real reason for bringing this up is making sure the membership, and in particular the incoming board members, were aware of it because this is something that could be a problem,” Sieck said.
“This could be the tip of the iceberg...it’s created a lot of dissatisfaction, and I think some of them are voting with their paycheck,” he said.
In 2019, 7.9% of membership dues were outstanding at the end of February, a figure that’s closer to 2021 returns, but could be attributed to a delay in sending out dues notices in 2018, Director Mark Kelley said.
Director Christine Gallegos countered, stating that reasons for members not paying dues are likely complex and, more importantly, is an issue beyond the scope of the board’s duties.
“It’s impossible to determine if (unpaid dues) are because the board approved a dollar-a-month dues increase, or because of the shutdowns, or a combination of both, or because they simply don’t like GVR. I think it’s a multitude of reasons, and we’re just all guessing as to what those are at this point,” Gallegos said.
“And more importantly for me, I think debt collection is a staff issue. I think we give this over to staff and they do what they need to do,” she said.
GVR CEO Scott Somers confirmed that staff is aware of and will continue to monitor the situation, and would bring any concerns to the board’s attention.
Late fees, legal fees
GVR's annual membership fees are due each year on Jan. 1 and, according to Corporate Policy, are considered delinquent if they remain unpaid or a payment plan has not been set up after 10 days.
These members are also automatically designated “Members Not in Good Standing,” and are barred from using GVR facilities, voting in GVR elections and running for office. During the March 17 board meeting, Jen Morningstar, Director of Administrative Services for GVR, said members who have not paid their 2021 dues could see these privileges suspended by the end of March.
Out of more than 13,700 GVR member properties, Morningstar estimated in a meeting earlier this month that 1,459 households had not yet paid their 2021 dues and were ineligible to vote in this year’s election.
If membership dues remain unpaid as of May 1 of the same fiscal year, the household is subject to collection fees, attorney’s fees, and potentially face a lien being placed against the property. The March 10 memo noted in these circumstances, an initial $100 is billed to the delinquent member for an attorney to send a letter to the homeowner. If the letter does not produce results, an additional $80 charge is levied to create a lien.
“With that being on our deed restrictions, I’m confident, personally, that we will collect most of (the unpaid dues) in court,” BOD President Don Weaver said during the March 17 meeting.
“I think that’s going to get everybody’s attention who’s saying they don’t want to pay, and, unfortunately, they’re going to end up paying more,” he said.
Sieck estimated that GVR recently turned over about 150 delinquent accounts with a record of unpaid dues to a collections agency for further action.
A delinquent member may also be subject to a $20 late fee for every month the dues remain unpaid after Jan. 31–however, these fees were neither discussed nor approved by the Board of Directors as part of GVR’s 2021 budget.
As a result, GVR Communications Manager Natalie Whitman explained, any member who received a late fee in 2021 will receive a refund or credit to their account “as soon as staff can process it.” (See related story)
Delinquent members are restored to good standing only after all dues, penalties, fees, assessments, and accrued interest together with collection costs are paid in full.