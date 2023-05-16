Trump mask

John Nejedlo is the face under the Trump mask. 

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News

He wears a mask but he doesn’t mind if you know his name.

Meet John Nejedlo, the guy who’s been puttering around Green Valley in a golf cart wearing a Donald Trump mask, shackles and an orange prison jumpsuit.



