He wears a mask but he doesn’t mind if you know his name.
Meet John Nejedlo, the guy who’s been puttering around Green Valley in a golf cart wearing a Donald Trump mask, shackles and an orange prison jumpsuit.
He calls it “mockery art.”
Nejedlo, 53, has been at it since April 4, when the former president was arraigned in a New York courtroom on criminal charges tied to hush-money payments made in 2016.
He doesn’t know how long he’ll keep it up, but taking to the streets isn’t anything he’s done in the past and it sure doesn’t come naturally, he said.
“I’ve never put any kind of political signs on my house or on my car, and we don’t talk religion or politics in public, that’s just the way we’ve always been,” said Nejedlo, a retired school teacher and police officer.
He decided to launch his one-man counter-protest after seeing a driver verbally roughed up by a pro-Trump crowd at Esperanza Boulevard and La Cañada. She’d indicated in a not-so-subtle way her displeasure with what they were doing and they went after her, he said.
“The vile things that came out of their mouths, I couldn’t believe it. That’s when I ordered the bumper sticker and the mask and this,” he said, pointing to his orange jumpsuit.
The plan was that he wouldn't engage or even talk to anybody. Just wear the suit and mask and hold an anti-Trump sign.
“I’m going to go out and I’m going to just stand there with a peaceful sign," he told his wife.
She gave her blessing but cautioned him against making it “an obsession.” And she declined to join him.
How has he been received? Nejedlo said he’s been spit at twice — only one reached him — and had water tossed at him by a passing driver. But those cases are rare, he said.
Quite often, he’s hearing people say, “I disagree with you, but I support your right to be here.”
He has had a couple of low-level disputes with the pro-Trump crowd, though not all of those interactions have been negative, he said.
One memorable incident occurred Saturday on the same street corner when a big pickup pulled up, the driver got out and barreled past the pro-Trump rally right toward him. Nejedlo said the man fit a lot of stereotypes — young, strapping, bearded, bibbed overalls with a flannel shirt.
The man got in Nejedlo's face, stuck his hand out and said, "You're brave. I want to shake your hand. Then he turned and walked away."
But not before trading a few uncharitable words with the Trump crowd.
That's not the only surprise encounter he's had. In the middle of a street-corner interview Tuesday, Nejedlo’s neighbor pulled up on a bicycle to apologize for giving him a thumbs-down earlier as he rode by.
“I didn’t realize it was you!” he said.
The men aren’t on the same frequency politically but Nejedlo said mutual respect and an unspoken rule about not talking politics or religion keeps things friendly in the neighborhood.
“This is the way it should be,” he said as his neighbor rode off.
What keeps him motivated? All the people who aren’t willing to put their names, reputations, businesses or safety on the line who “park three blocks away” and walk over to say thanks for being there, he said. A lot of them take photos.
Where he’s coming from?
Think you have his politics figured out? Don’t be so sure.
“I’m not progressive,” he said, though he is a registered Democrat. “I believe democracy is the best form of government for humans to be free.”
Nejedlo was a Republican until the Obama era and today calls himself a neo-conservative.
He enjoys digging into the writings of Edmond Burke, Allan Bloom and Leo Strauss — whom he calls “the great political writers of the conservative movement.”
He has a deep respect for Republicans John McCain, Mitt Romney, Michael Steele, Condoleezza Rice, Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney. He rarely if ever watches television so is unaware (and uninterested) in pundits, though he’s a fan of Rachel Maddow.
He says Nancy Pelosi has contributed to the deep divisions in the country.
As for Trump, he thinks the former president is a poor leader but stops short of name-calling or pretty much saying anything negative about him.
“He has turned the party into something that’s not recognizable to me," he said.
What's ahead?
Nejedlo doesn’t wear the Trump mask anymore while driving after he was pulled over twice by Sheriff’s deputies — one of whom gave him a verbal warning. After thinking it over, he agreed that driving with a mask on could be dangerous, so now the golf cart is just a transport, not part of the protest.
The former science teacher who moved here from Wisconsin a year ago said the silent protest will continue, but in the back of his mind he has already decided when he’ll stop.
“It’s got to be safety first,” he said. “If it comes to where indictments are coming (for Trump), I won’t go out if it might be a safety issue."