Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova is reminding residents to take their belongings inside and lock their cars thanks to a recent spate of car burglaries.
Over the past few days, aoubt a dozen residents from all over Sahuarita have filed reports indicating someone got into their unlocked vehicle and removed items, Almodova said.
Purses, wallets, sunglasses and medications have been stolen, along with a radar detector and a rifle, he said.
A couple of detectives have been assigned to investigate, Almodova said.