For a year, Jackie Lemer and her son have been hiking with their dogs every Sunday, often along the Anza Trail.
But they have to be more careful now because they're running into more unleashed dogs despite signs stating dogs must be on a leash.
"The (sign) at Historic Canoa Ranch goes on to state it is a misdemeanor if your dog is not in your control," she said.
Owners will often tell her their dogs are friendly, but her own dog is a rescue and reacts to other animals.
“She was never properly socialized as a puppy," she said. “She can walk by a leashed dog, but if a loose dog runs up it scares her and she does react.”
It's a safety concern for people and the dogs, she said, and it's happening more often.
Against code
The Town of Sahuarita and Pima County have leash laws.
For the town, “any dog owned, possessed, harbored, kept or maintained on public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or other public property shall be restrained by a leash, chain, rope, cord or similar device.”
The county’s ordinance also states dogs are always to be on a leash when not on the owner’s property.
The only exceptions on leash requirements are in dog parks, obedience classes, legal hunting or for control of livestock, and law enforcement or service animals under direct and effective voice control.
Sahuarita Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Blevins said the leash code applies all throughout town, including areas like Rancho Sahuarita, with its many private parks.
He said a person can be fined for violating a leash law but it's rare.
“We are not writing a tremendous amount of those citations,” Blevins said. “The main goal we have with these calls is to educate and change behavior.”
In 2022, at most they wrote two or three citations for off-leash dogs.
“It looks like we had about 36 calls under ‘Animal Attack,’” Blevins said. “That could be anything from two dogs at home not getting along, etc.”
Blevins said calls on barking dogs, which can be a misdemeanor under Arizona statute, are the more common animal call they receive.
But, anyone who experiences an off-leash dog can report it to SPD.
Pima County Animal Protection Officers also typically give a verbal warning or citation, though violators can face a misdemeanor charge and/or penalties.
Deb Kenyon, president of the Green Valley Council, said last year they worked with Pima County to get additional signs about the leash requirements at Canoa Hills Trails Park due to the volume of calls. She said they still receive those calls.
“What we have heard from dog walkers who are respectful of the law is they still occasionally see people letting their dogs off-leash, and oftentimes it’s the same people,” she said. “I think the numbers are decreasing a bit but our population decreases this time of year.”
She said this is an issue they deal with on a fairly regular basis, and they want to ensure no incidents occur as a result of off-leash dogs.
“We have a lot of critters in that park because it is a natural resources park,” she said. “My concern and the county’s concern is for natural wildlife that inhabit the park. Some of those wild creatures can do a lot of harm to a dog. We want those pets protected and humans, too.”
Stress on dogs
Rancho Sahuarita resident Brittney McLean has seen what kind of effect off-leash dogs can have on others' pets.
Her dog, who she has had since she was a puppy, has “major anxiety” after having off-leash dogs attack her in their home state of Florida.
“She was carefree, polite and playful,” she said. “This changed over the years and now I don't take her to off-leash parks anymore. And it's because these interactions with unleashed dogs escalated.”
Since moving to Rancho Sahuarita, she’s tried to find areas to walk her dog but she has encountered off-leash dogs here, too.
“I have scouted parks around Rancho that have less foot traffic and dog traffic to hopefully get her outside more, but there was still an unleashed dog present,” she said.
The Town of Sahuarita has two dog parks — at Anamax Park and Quail Creek Veterans-Municipal Park. Rancho Sahuarita also has a private bark park where dogs are allowed to be off-leash.
McLean just wishes those who want to go off-leash stick to those parks.
“The law is the law and it is there for a reason,” she said. “Even if people have their dog leashed, they should stop allowing their dog to approach other dogs.”
“People are so quick to say, ‘Don't worry, he's friendly,’ with absolutely zero consideration that it may be the other dog that is not friendly. They are putting themselves and the other owner at risk.”
Rancho Sahuarita resident Marita Dykes said her German Shepard has been attacked three times by off-leash dogs.
“Once it was an unaccompanied dog and the other two times people were walking their dogs without leashes on them,” she said. “When I adopted my dog, he was OK with other dogs and I could take him to dog parks and doggy day care. But after being attacked on three separate occasions in the last three years, he is now very dog-aggressive and constantly on guard.”
She said two of the attacks were in Rancho Sahuarita.
“Keeping dogs on a leash protects your dog and other people's dogs from injury and it also protects people from getting injured by fighting dogs,” she said.