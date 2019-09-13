The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of nearly $64,000 from a Green Valley couple.
According to a PCSD report, the couple checked their savings account on Monday and discovered the money missing. They saw someone had deposited a total of 47 cents into their account on Aug. 29. They also observed four separate withdrawals on Sept. 4 totaling $63,771.20, with the largest being $47,990.
The couple told deputies they have no idea who could have committed the theft. They also said they'd never been the victims of previous data compromises.
The victims were concerned no one at their banking institution had notified them about such large withdrawals.