United Community Health Center will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are 75 years old and older starting Friday and continuing next week.
Electronic pre-registration is required and doses are limited.
Friday's vaccination site is at Sopori Elementary School and will take place from 9-11 a.m.
There will also be vaccinations on Tuesday at Sahuarita High School from 1-4 p.m. and on Wednesday at Sopori Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Click here to register for Friday or click here for next week.
For more information, visit UCHC's website.
For any issues or problems with registration, call 520-750-7338.
A photo ID and insurance card must be brought to the appointment.