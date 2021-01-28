Drive-thru

The Sahuarita High School parking lot was the site of UCHC's drive-through vaccination on Jan. 21.

 Jamie Verwys / Green Valley News

United Community Health Center will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are 75 years old and older starting Friday and continuing next week. 

Electronic pre-registration is required and doses are limited. 

Friday's vaccination site is at Sopori Elementary School and will take place from 9-11 a.m. 

There will also be vaccinations on Tuesday at Sahuarita High School from 1-4 p.m. and on Wednesday at Sopori Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here to register for Friday or click here for next week. 

For more information, visit UCHC's website

For any issues or problems with registration, call 520-750-7338.

A photo ID and insurance card must be brought to the appointment.

Join the online forum

Tags