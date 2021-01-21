United Community Health Center was among several organizations in rural or semi-urban areas of Pima County to receive a modest allotment of Moderna coronavirus vaccines for people 75 years or older.
UCHC received 800 doses from the county’s 2,100 set aside for outlying areas and distributed then using a quickly arranged drive-thru system Wednesday through Friday. It marked the first time vaccines through the county arrived in the Sahuarita/Green Valley area for Phase 1B.
On Thursday, UCHC created a drive-through system at Sahuarita High School to distribute up to 300 vaccinations to people who were 75 or older.
During one of the first big rains of the year, about a dozen UCHC staff members directed cars and gave shots at the site.
UCHC Chief Operations Officer Wendy Kibby said they received their allocation from the county Tuesday and worked quickly to begin contacting their patients who qualified.
“We started with a list of our own UCHC patients, started to contact them, and we also put it out to the community,” she said. “In Three Points, the fire department put this out on their Facebook, (Sahuarita) Mayor Tom Murphy put it out around town and then it was pretty much whoever called could get registered.”
Kibby said more than half of the vaccination recipients were not UCHC patients, and that they created a dedicated phone line for people to register.
“It was just by phone because of the age group. We didn't want it to be more challenging than it needed to be,” she said. “We’re just doing this for three days so it happened very quickly.”
Kibby said the rain created some difficulties, but they gave out 300 doses on Thursday.
“We did have at least 200 registered and were planning to be available to whoever showed up and were not registered," she said.
So far, UCHC has not seen any adverse reactions resulting from the vaccinations.
Kibby said they have been told they will receive the second dose allocation but they do not know if they will receive any additional allocations.
“At this time, we’re at the mercy of what the state releases to the county and what the county can release to us so we are not sure,” she said. “We have been told we will get the second dose allocation but other than that there are no guarantees.”
Along with the SHS site, UCHC provided about 85 doses at the Old Vail Middle School on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, they also provided doses at Robles Elementary in Three Points. Friday was the final day of the allocation, at Sopori Elementary in Amado.
Kibby said their goal was to distribute all 800 doses by Friday. She said they were thankful for the partnerships in the communities they serve for making this possible.
“For me, the biggest thing for us is to shout out to our community partners,” she said. “Without the schools, ambulance service, Vail, Rincon Valley Fire District and Three Points, fire and medical providers here, we wouldn't have been able to do it. It really relies on partnership.”
Those who received a dose through UCHC will be contacted to receive their second dose.
Additional opportunities to register for vaccinations through UCHC depends on availability of the vaccine. Kibby said if they receive another allotment they will put out a bulletin, put the information on Facebook, community websites, their own website and through local fire departments.