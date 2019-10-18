When Lisa Lawson found out she'd be finishing up her education degree at Sahuarita Unified School District, she wasn't sure what to expect. She knew she'd be learning how to teach over the course of two semesters and she knew she'd be student teaching one semester, but she didn't know anything about SUSD, its teachers, its students, its philosophies.
And then she got on a bus.
"Since we were the first cohort to come down here, they actually scheduled a bus tour for us. They came to UA with one of the Sahuarita buses, picked us up and brought us up here and we went and did a quick tour of the schools," Lawson said.
During the visit, Lawson said professional development facilitator Mary Jo Boyter and administrators spoke to them about the district.
"Then they gave us these little key chains and told us 'You’re the keys to our success' and they gave us candy and I was like 'Yes! I’m drinking this Kool-Aid,'" Lawson said.
After spending three semesters at Sahuarita Intermediate School, Lawson graduated from the UA in December 2018. Two weeks later she was teaching her own class – at SIS. A few classrooms away, classmate and fellow graduate Chris Faulk was teaching fifth grade.
Lawson and Faulk are products of the University of Arizona's iCats or Integrating Cats program. A few years ago, the UA decided education students would be better served by placing them inside school districts three semesters before they graduate. Once there, they spend time in the classroom watching teachers teach and creating lesson plans before ultimately teaching on their own.
The program was created in the hopes it would help Arizona school districts that are struggling to deal with the nationwide teacher shortage. Because the participants are already familiar with the community and the district, the idea is that they will want to stay upon graduation, said Scott Downs, a SUSD assistant superintendent.
The Sahuarita Teaching Fellows program, which is also a joint partnership with the University of Arizona, was created for the same reason. It places SUSD graduates and Sahuarita residents studying to be teachers within the district for their field studies and student teaching.
Both programs appear to be working. So far, SUSD has hired Faulk and Lawson and three Sahuarita fellows, Downs said. SUSD has also managed to snag five iCat participants who spent their final semesters at other school districts. There's a good chance there will be other hires, soon. Another 19 iCats are scheduled to graduate in May.
Before iCats, education students only spent one semester student teaching. They learned about teaching methods while sitting in a UA classroom watching a professor.
Now, they are assigned mentors and they get to watch them teaching real kids real lessons over the course of two semesters.
"We got an example. They were modeling everything for us, which was nice," Lawson said.
"And it’s a lot easier to do that with actual kids instead of pretending all of your classmates are 10-15 years younger," Faulk chimed in.
Being on campus for three semesters has plenty of other benefits, too, they said. They learned exactly what a teacher's day is like – getting up at 5 a.m., lesson plans, teaching, professional development classes, extra-curricular activities, grading papers into the night, etc.
They became completely immersed into the SIS world.
Lawson remembers what it was like walking around SIS' campus as a student.
"You’d be out in the hall or going to the bathroom and you'd see your students and they’re like ‘Hi Miss Lawson’ and you’re like 'Oh, I’m so special.' You definitely became a part of the school instead of just coming in and doing your thing and leaving," she said.
Besides their mentor, they also got acquainted with everyone else on their campus, plus teachers and administrators from other SUSD schools.
"Knowing the staff, knowing the different people on campus like the principals, meeting other people within the district, it’s really helpful getting that wide range of experiences," Faulk said. "I got to meet others who helped me see things differently. I had a whole team of teachers I could learn from."
Madison Leinberger and Brooke Wolbeck began teaching third grade at SIS in August, after graduating from the iCats program. They weren't assigned to SUSD, however.
Leinberger spent two semesters in the Flowing Wells School District and student taught in China and within the Sunnyside School District. Wolbeck spent all three semesters within Sunnyside.
Leinberger was encouraged to apply for a job with SUSD by two fellow iCats classmates who had been assigned to SUSD and who thought her personality was a perfect match with SUSD. Wolbeck applied to work at SUSD after meeting Boyter during professional development classes and watching first grade teacher Dayna Burke in action.
Both said they just felt at home on SUSD campuses and that feeling continues today.
"I love the community, that feeling like everyone is here to support you. The parents are amazing. You don’t get that anywhere else," Leinberger said. "It’s very amazing and helpful. They’re always there to help you, they’re always there to support you no matter what you need.”
Lawson said the same is true of administrators and fellow staff members.
"They place a big emphasis on it being a learning environment and it doesn’t matter what level you’re at," Lawson said. "It doesn’t matter what age you are. If you’re an iCat student or you’re a teacher already, there's a lot of focus on learning."
The welcoming nature of SUSD extends from the top down, the iCats said.
At first, they were a bit disconcerted when Superintendent Manny Valuenzuela and assistant superintendents Scott Downs and Brett Bonner dropped into their classrooms unexpectedly. Now they feel completely at ease, they said.
"Dr. Valenzuela is so much more approachable. They’ve addressed me by names multiple times, they’ll shake my hand and ask how it’s going," Faulk said. "That’s something that I never saw at other schools."
Although one never knows what life may throw at them, the four UA graduates said they plan to stay at SUSD for awhile. Lawson, who lives within walking distance of another elementary school, said she doesn't even mind getting up at 5 a.m. to make the drive down from Tucson.
"I really love my job. I love my job. I like where I am," she said. "I feel very comfortable and I do everything based off of comfort. My entire life is based on me being comfortable."
Clarissa Nido, SIS principal, had nothing but good things to say about the iCats programs and her four new hires.
"I love the program. It's a great opportunity for the district to train and get a jump start on future teachers," Nido said. "We have an opportunity to get them in the district, to get great ideas from them and to teach them the Sahuarita way. We get them into our professional development from the start, which I truly appreciate."
As for Lawson and her colleagues, Nido said, "They are energetic and they bring a lot of great ideas. They've become such a great part of our culture."