Scientists at the University of Arizona are recommending a three-week statewide shutdown as COVID-19 cases spike and hospitals quickly fill up.
The recommendation made in a memo Friday to the Arizona Department of Health Services said the state will experience a hospital crisis in coming weeks, and if action isn’t taken immediately, “it risks a catastrophe on a scale of the worst natural disaster the state has ever experienced.”
“It would be akin to facing a major forest fire without evacuation orders,” the memo said.
The two-page memo was sent by members of the COVID-19 Modeling Team at the University of Arizona to Steven Bailey, chief of ADHS’ Bureau of Public Health Statistics. It did not have names attached to it.
It doesn’t hold back.
“If nothing is done, hospitals will be forced to decide who gets care and who does not,” it reads, saying actions will affect those with heart disease, diabetes, stroke and cancer.
“The COVID-19 surge means hospitals will lack the physical resources and personnel to provide timely care, and more Arizonans will die of heart attacks, strokes and injuries from car accidents.”
The UA team is composed of university researchers who have been monitoring the virus and trends since spring. The memo was sent after Wednesday’s COVID-19 Modeling Consortium meeting that included teams from UA, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and ADHS.
As of Saturday, Gov. Doug Ducey’s office and the ADHS had not answered media requests for comment or addressed the memo online.
It came as Pima County set two weekly records for cases in a row. The memo quotes projections from the ASU team, whose recently updated model predicts virus hospitalizations will:
•exceed current ICU and general ward capacity by early December. “This assumes current levels of transmission continue, non-COVID hospital utilization remains unchanged, and no additional public health measures are implemented.”
•will exceed Arizona’s total hospital capacity by late December. “There would be no additional availability to provide care for routine, urgent or emergent non-COVID care.”
Recommendations
The UA team recommended:
•Immediate implementation of a statewide mask mandate with provisions that allow local enforcement including fines on non-compliant businesses and individuals. “While some municipalities have taken this action, a statewide mandate ensures consistency and strengthens compliance.”
•A statewide shelter-in-place ordinance Dec. 1-22. This order would include closures of indoor dining and bars. “If a shelter-in-place order were put in place today, we could hold the limit of new cases below 6,200 cases per day which is twice the current rate. Without it, cases will quickly surpass this amount and cause even more disruption.
•To alleviate economic hardship imposed by the shelter-in-place order, the state should pass emergency COVID-19 relief measures for small businesses and families affected by closures. It should also undertake additional measures to alleviate food insecurity, to prevent evictions and foreclosures, and to protect access to health services.
•If a statewide mandate is not enacted, county and municipal leaders should be granted greater authority to enact their own shelter-in-place orders, business closures, and restrictions on public gatherings.