The University of Arizona Health Sciences announced on Monday the receipt of a $7.3 million award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for their participation in a national effort to track the burden, distribution and impact of post-COVID-19 conditions (PCC).

Often referred to as “long COVID” or “long-haul COVID,” PCC can include a wide range of health consequences – from fatigue and headaches, to a lingering cough, to a loss of taste or smell – that persist or begin more than four weeks following an initial COVID-19 infection.



