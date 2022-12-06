The University of Arizona Health Sciences announced on Monday the receipt of a $7.3 million award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for their participation in a national effort to track the burden, distribution and impact of post-COVID-19 conditions (PCC).
Often referred to as “long COVID” or “long-haul COVID,” PCC can include a wide range of health consequences – from fatigue and headaches, to a lingering cough, to a loss of taste or smell – that persist or begin more than four weeks following an initial COVID-19 infection.
UA Health Sciences was selected as one of five national sites that will take part in the study, which seeks to understand the long-term effects of PCC across all age groups and underserved communities, including Hispanics, Native Americans, children and people with special healthcare needs.
Arizona’s portion of the study will follow at least 1,000 individuals over two years to track the progression of post-COVID-19 conditions over time, with data collected and analyzed in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The project will also work closely with the ongoing CoVHORT study, which was established early in the pandemic to track direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona, and already has more than 8,500 participants.
“Arizona was hit hard by the pandemic with the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents compared with other states,” said Dr. Jennifer Andrews, associate professor in the UA College of Medicine — Tucson’s Department of Pediatrics, and one of three co-principal investigators who will lead the new study, called Arizona Track PCC.
“Our involvement in this program ensures that the diverse rural and cultural populations unique to our state are represented in the data. Our additional focus on the inclusion of individuals with special health care needs pays special attention to the differing needs of that unique population,” Andrews said.
