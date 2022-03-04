Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked the world, and the global energy market is no exception.
U.S. gas prices are surging at a rate most drivers haven’t seen in a decade, causing many to brace for record highs for gas in coming days and weeks. The current national average record stands at $4.11 per gallon, set in 2008.
As of March 4, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.83 – an 11-cent increase from the previous day, and about 27 cents higher than a week ago, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. The average is also up more than $1 from a year ago, according to AAA.
There are now nine states – California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania – where the average price is already over $4 a gallon, and Arizona is not far behind.
Across the state, gas prices were averaging about $3.97 a gallon on March 4, which is up 18 cents from a week ago and about 35 cents more expensive than a month ago.
“I think the reality is we were seeing gas prices going up before Russia did anything, and it’s just going to keep going up,” says Yale Wishnick, a Pima County resident who was filling up near Safeway on Thursday.
“And the people who are getting hurt the most are the ones that are in poverty, the single moms, the people who have to drive long distances to work…it’s ridiculous,” he said.
Brian Brown, who was topping off his tank at Fry’s Fuel Center in Sahuarita, said he can’t simply drive less because of his job, but he does what he can to reduce his fuel consumption.
“If you drive a little slower, you get a bit better mileage, but I also believe gas prices are going up because we’re not energy independent, and we continue to buy oil from Russia,” he said.
“Had we not shot our toes off, shut the door to that independence, I don’t think this would be happening.”
Other Pima County residents, like Julia Granone, have simply thrown up their hands.
“What else is there to say? It is what it is,” she said, while filling up at Circle K.
“I don’t know much about Putin, but I know nobody likes these prices.”
What’s happening?
In the U.S., the price of crude oil determines a large portion of what drivers pay at the pump.
As the third-largest oil producer in the world in 2020, Russia exports roughly five or six million barrels of crude oil per day, representing about 10% of the global oil trade.
While a majority of those exports go to China and the European Union, nearly 8% of America’s crude oil and petroleum imports came from Russia in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. (By contrast, the U.S. imported about 61% of its crude oil from Canada, 10% from Mexico and six percent from Saudi Arabia in 2021.)
Though international sanctions against Russia have spared the country’s energy sector so far, they have targeted financial transactions and banks, which has hampered Russia’s exporting capabilities.
On top of that, the heightened aggression in Ukraine has led many market participants like ExxonMobil, BP and Shell to “self-sanction” – pulling out of deals with Russian energy suppliers due to fear of backlash, confusion or moral objections, and concerns about finding ships or ports willing to carry or unload Russian oil.
Combined, these factors have made a tight oil market even tighter, and have sent oil and gas prices soaring in the U.S., where consumers are already experiencing an annual inflation rate of 7.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This week, Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. And on Thursday, oil prices spiked again following the White House’s announcement of new sanctions targeting Russia’s oil refineries. The price of Brent crude rose to nearly $120 per barrel – it’s highest level in 10 years – before dropping back down to about $110 a barrel.
What can be done?
So far, the market has not been receptive to efforts to control the price spikes.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the release of 60 million barrels of oil by International Energy Agency member countries – half of which would come from U.S. strategic reserves – but prices continued their upward march after the announcement.
According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. also relies on international petroleum imports for far more than just gasoline and the transportation of goods. Oil and natural gas are used to make over 6,000 different consumer goods – including cell phones, medications, food preservatives, dishwashing soap and children’s toys – which means sustained price increases in crude oil could soon be passed on to consumers in more than one arena.
But there are several ways consumers can save money as gas prices continue to rise. According to AAA, drivers can improve their vehicle’s fuel efficiency by properly inflating tires, keeping windows closed when traveling at highway speeds and driving at a constant speed or using cruise control whenever possible.
There are also several free applications and rewards programs geared toward helping drivers save money at the pump. Here are just a few:
– Gas Buddy: A free application that helps drivers find the lowest gasoline prices near them. Requires a zip code or a phone’s location services. GasBuddy also offers its own fuel savings program Learn more at GasBuddy.com.
– Gas Guru: Another free application that allows users to compare gas prices near you or along a route, along with nearby repair shops, restaurants and other businesses, With prices straight from the Oil Price Information Service, this app promises more consistently accurate data. Learn more at yellowpages.com/gas-buru-app.
– GetUpside: A free program that gives cash rewards from gas stations, stores and restaurants. Just follow the app instructions (either upload a copy of your receipt or check-in at participating locations) and earn cash back directly on the app. Learn more at app.GetUpside.com.
– Fuel Rewards Programs: Shell, BP, Speedway and Circle K, as well as major grocery chains like Kroger, Safeway and Albertsons all offer fuel discounts for members. Each gas station rewards program and grocery store rewards program has its own set of rules on how much you can save and what you have to spend in order to get rewards, so read up on the details before joining.