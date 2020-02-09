U.S. Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Tubac have had a busy week.
On Thursday, agents found 67 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a Pontiac and arrested a 19-year-old U.S. citizen after a canine alerted on her vehicle. Later on that day, they arrested an 18-year-old lawful permanent resident after agents found 45 pounds of meth concealed in his car.
On Jan. 31, agents arrested three passengers on three separate shuttles in less than three hours after agents found drugs on them, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
A 40-year-old U.S. citizen was found with 430 grams of heroin hidden under her clothes at 11 a.m. At noon, 561 grams of heroin was found hidden in the clothing of a 40-year-old woman from Mexico and at 1:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man from Mexico was caught with 112 grams of fentanyl, according to the Border Patrol.
All three were arrested and charged with narcotics smuggling. U.S. Border patrol will present both Mexican nationals for prosecution while the U.S. citizen was turned over to Homeland Security.
On Jan. 30, agents were inspecting another shuttle when they found a 19-year-old pregnant woman who was attempting to smuggle nearly 300 grams of fentanyl pills inside her body.
Then, later that day, agents found more than seven kilograms of methamphetamine, five kilograms of cocaine, 36 kilograms of heroin and just under half a kilogram of fentanyl hidden in a Nissan Sentra after a canine alerted to the vehicle. Both the pregnant teen and the driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old woman from the U.S. are facing drug smuggling charges.
Also last week, agents arrested a previously convicted sex offender near Rio Rico.
Juan Carlos Hernandez-Garcia, 28, was found shortly after he entered the country illegally, according to the Border Patrol.
Records checks revealed Hernandez-Garcia, a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in Passaic County, New Jersey, in 2011. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment.
Hernandez-Garcia will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.