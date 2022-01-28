Arizona marked two years on Jan. 26 since the first coronavirus case was reported in the state.
As Pima County approaches its own two-year milestone since its first COVID-19 case on March 4, Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said there are some reasons to celebrate.
Nearly 70% of all vaccine-eligible Pima County residents, which includes anyone age 5 years and up, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In total, more than 1.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“That’s a pretty amazing level, and I think really a sign of some good progress…it’s a pretty staggering achievement given that we have been at this for about a year now,” Garcia said Thursday.
Garcia said he’s encouraged by daily case rates and positivity rates in the county starting to trend down after reaching historic highs last week, fueled largely by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
On Jan. 19, ADHS reported more than 3,360 new cases in Pima County – nearly double the highest daily rate from last winter’s surge – but by Tuesday, new cases had dropped below 1,000 per day.
The county’s positivity rate has also dipped slightly from a recent high of about 28% on Jan. 16 to about 24% on Jan. 23, according to ADHS data.
Pima County’s push to increase the availability of COVID-9 testing – most recently with free PCR testing at Pima Community College West Campus and Kino Event Center – has also played a part in that success, Garcia said.
“We’ve had historic levels of testing in the last two to three weeks, congruent with the historic amount of disease we are finding in this community…and it looks like [the positivity rate] may be topping out, so I think that’s a good sign we’re making progress in the right way,” he said.
Hospitals struggling
Despite the decrease in cases, Garcia said the impact on hospitals “continues to be very, very devastating.”
“Remember that the person who gets infected today…they don’t turn into ICU admissions the moment their test is positive. If we have reached a high watermark in terms of the number of cases, we have not reached a high watermark in terms of the number of hospitalizations or ICU visits,” Garcia said, adding that Pima County had only two or three ICU beds available in the county over the past week.
According to ADHS data, Arizona has more than 3,500 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and 636 COVID-positive patients occupying ICU beds, which is nearly 40% of the state’s overall ICU capacity.
Banner Health, Arizona’s largest hospital system, estimates that about 83% of all hospitalized COVID patients and about 87% of all ICU patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Banner has also forecasted hospitalizations from the recent surge will likely peak around mid-February.
‘Stressed, fatigued’
When speaking to hospital CEOs, Garcia said staff dealing with the most recent surge, on top of nearly two years of pandemic life in the context of a tight labor market, are “stressed, stretched and fatigued.”
Wendy Mercer, chief nursing officer at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, said not only is their six-bed ICU wing filling up more often, but the patients she treats are also coming in “sicker than normal,” which demands even more resources from an already stretched staff.
The Green Valley hospital has about 15 nurse openings, a third of which are replacements for staff who have permanently left.
Mercer said staff have also seen “significant shortages due to COVID-related disease” in recent weeks, which “just impacts care, all around.”
The team has been filling the gaps in a variety of ways – plugging in staff from other departments, and bringing in about a dozen travel ICU nurses and Arizona Surge Line nurses to help, which “were a blessing,” Mercer said.
Widespread staffing shortages have also had a big impact on a hospital’s ability to move new patients in and out.
Green Valley Fire Chief Chuck Wunder said hospital bed capacity has been so slim recently that roughly 80% of patients on ambulance transports “end up straight in the lobby, when we get a chance to drop them off.”
Wunder said he and other Pima County have been working with hospital leaders to develop a solution because the staffing shortages put additional stressors on the emergency response system.
“I need those ambulances to return back in service and if I have them sitting there – and this is not an exaggeration, for two to three hours – waiting to unload a patient, that’s service time they’re not pulling in and that puts a strain on our system,” Wunder said.
Moving non-COVID patients out of SCVRH and into a higher level of care has also been a “huge, huge difficulty,” Mercer said. Patients who would typically be moved to another hospital the same day now end up staying with them up to a week.
“I know all the hospitals are strapped and they’re doing the best they can, but it is incredibly tough to get a patient transferred. So, we just focus on providing the best level of care we can until we can get them out,” she said.
Noting that current stressors on the healthcare system are not new in this pandemic, Garcia said it’s easy for people to become “deaf” to hospital statistics, but emphasized their importance because “our lives haven’t stopped.”
“The reason hospital capacity matters is that we live in a world where we continuously face some degree of risk. I often talk about, God forbid, a school bus getting hit or some mass casualty situation emerging,” Garcia said.
“In those situations, ICU bed unavailability means that those children, those people, have to be transferred out of the county, and perhaps even out of state.”