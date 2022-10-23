He’s 81, she’s 79. They met over ping pong.
On Friday, with 20 friends and relatives looking on at Silver Springs senior living community, Larry Ogren and Louise Anderson became husband and wife. It was 3 o’clock.
On the same day at the same time, Matthew Detrick and Maria Fernanda Lesly Merlos exchanged vows three miles north at Green Valley Justice Court.
Both couples let us share in their big days. We thought you’d enjoy hearing their stories.
• • •
Ogren and Anderson found happiness again after losing their spouses. They had a little help from a matchmaker.
Ogren moved to Silver Springs in Green Valley with his wife, who was ill. After she passed away, he moved to independent living for a few months, then back to his own home. He’d often visit Silver Springs to play ping pong with friends.
Anderson lived at Silver Springs for eight months after her husband died.
“It was a time to grieve and decide where to go,” she said.
“One day while resting and taking a break during ping pong, we were sitting together on a bench and we talked,” Ogren said. “We found we had a lot in common.”
It wasn’t long before another resident, Eileen Reed, called Anderson.
“I think Larry might be open to a relationship,” Reed told her.
A short time later, as they took a break while playing ping pong together, Ogren mentioned he was going to Trader Joe’s in Tucson. Anderson invited herself along and off they went. Things moved quickly from there.
“I was the one who proposed,” Anderson quipped.
“We were both thinking about it,” Ogren said. “We have a lot in common and we both like to travel.”
They considered going to the local courthouse, getting married on a trip or maybe at Sahuarita Town Lake. But they eventually decided on Silver Springs, where they’d met. It seemed right.
“When they asked to married here, we did not hesitate to agree,” said Cynthia Valencia, director of sales. “Everyone loves a great love story. Larry and Louise are proof of that. Love happens when you least expect it and you’re never too old to fall in love.”
And so, Silver Springs held its first wedding. Executive Director Cathy Dabney said it was all “very exciting.”
“They were seeing each other while living here and after they moved back to their homes they still came to visit,” she said.
The couple wanted the wedding to be casual and it was. With about 20 family members and friends looking on from comfortable couches and chairs in the common area, they exchanged vows.
“We were thinking of it as a big, fun party,” Anderson said.
Matchmaker Eileen Reed, 93, was the Matron of Honor. George Koss, 97, was best man. John Prim, associate pastor at Green Valley Baptist Church, did the honors.
After sharing hugs with guests, the grinning couple tackled the paperwork. Louise signed with her new married name—Louise Brierley Ogren.
Louise has three adult children.
“They’re happy I’m happy,” she said. “Larry doesn’t have children but his two nephews are delighted for him.”
A soldier and his wife
Army Reservist Matthew Detrick, 37, didn't wait long after returning from a mobilization to Cuba to tie the knot with the love of his life, Maria Fernanda Lesly Merlos.
“I felt in my heart things were different with her,” he said. “We would talk all day, text all day. I was wondering what she was thinking, what she was doing. If I had a chance, I would call her in the middle of work just to talk to her, and I loved that. So I knew then this is the one I wanted to be with the rest of my life."
The couple was married on Friday by Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll at Green Valley Justice Court. It was 3 p.m.
Carroll, the JP for five years, has performed weddings at no cost for armed service members — he's just not sure how many.
“I couldn’t count that many, but I will say in the last two weeks I’ve done probably a half-dozen," he said.
“Wherever they are, if they want to come here that’s fine. I’ve been to ranches all over and in Tucson and the east side. There's a lot of young people serving this country that are pretty devoted to the long-haul.”
Detrick, from Green Valley, and Merlos, 35, met through an online dating app, went on their first date and knew something was there.
He proposed on Mount Lemmon, overlooking Tucson.
“I said yes because he has beautiful eyes," she said with a laugh, adding she spent a lot of time in prayer before making the leap.
“I was praying a lot and asking God to send me the right person, and God gave me an answer with him,” she said.
Getting married in a small ceremony with family looking on was the perfect way to make it official.
“We’re just doing this as a formality, and next year we’re doing the big wedding with family, friends,” he said. “So this way the stress is kind of gone."
Carroll said he takes great pride in officiating for service members.
“I’ve always been a member of the American Legion, and I’ve always been a servant to the cause," he said. "Just because these young people are serving, I wanted to make sure we got them a place where they could go and feel like family and have a wedding no matter where they were.”