It started as an art assignment in Laura Berger’s class at Walden Grove High School. The art teacher instructed students to create a design for a face mask based on a song lyric.
The assignment was based off Vistaprint’s Masks By Me contest, a national challenge to students to come up with creative designs for cloth masks.
Berger didn’t require her students to enter the contest but she encouraged it. Two of her students won, receiving money for school supplies and 500 masks each for their school.
Vistaprint, a national print company, partnered with actress Kristen Bell, who judged the entries. Out of 600 submissions, six students across the country were selected.
Karla Lopez, 17, said she wasn’t going to enter the contest but when the last chance to submit came, she went for it.
“I was just going to turn in my assignment — this is done. Give me the next assignment and I just wanted to move on from it,” she said. “I had no expectation of me winning and then I got the email saying I’m a potential winner and I was like ... is this for real? I'm very stoked and excited to have my artwork seen by Kristen Bell and be a winner of it.”
Lopez, a senior who’s interested in a career in animation, based her design on a lyric to the song “Nobody” by singer-songwriter Mitski.
“The lyric is so descriptive but at the same time it’s not,” she said. “The first thing I pictured was somebody being so isolated from the world and being in this black box. They decide, 'I'm tired of this,' so they open up the window of this box. I drew music notes for the sounds of people. You see people walking to the city, relaxing in the grass and, of course, the sunset in the background.”
Eva Scholtes, 16, was also a winner. The junior said she too almost didn’t enter the contest but her mother encouraged her.
“It's unbelievable. I didn't even expect I would be chosen,” she said. “It’s definitely because I was planning not to enter my mask in but it's awesome. I'm very thankful for it and it's really cool.”
Scholtes' mother, Cathy, said this contest was another way to help Eva grow.
“She's always been very artistic and she's won a couple of art contests so we wanted to encourage her and build her confidence,” she said.
Eva has a passion for art and math and is considering a career in Air Force intelligence.
Her design was based on the song “Chasing Cars” by the band Snow Patrol.
“The line I chose for my mask to represent was ‘Would you lie with me and just forget the world,’” she said. “I interpreted it as just because the world is struggling right now doesn’t mean we can't depend on each other and have fun. Sometimes you have to forget the world and take a second for yourself.”
Both students won $500 each to purchase supplies, will receive 30 of their masks and a donation of 500 masks each to Walden Grove.
“During my three and half years at Walden Grove, they've done so much for us, having pep rallies, making school as fun as it can be,” Lopez said. “It feels great to give back to this place.”
Scholtes said being able to contribute masks to Walden Grove was particularly exciting.
“I’m new to the school, I just moved,” she said. “This is really a cool way to start the year off contributing masks to my school.”
Their family moved from Virginia to Rancho Sahuarita recently.
“It is an awesome community and it's like Disneyland every day,” Cathy said. “Walden Grove has been really supportive and friendly.”
Vistaprint North America Market Director Erin Shea said they knew this school year was going to look different for families across the country.
“We surveyed parents across the U.S. over the summer on their feelings toward this school season and learned that nearly 50 percent of parents believe their children might develop better mask-wearing habits if they were given an opportunity to design their own,” she said.
Vistaprint has donated 25,000 masks to the Kids in Need Foundation, and the company hopes fun, colorful masks will help encourage young people to wear them.
“Everyone at Vistaprint is beyond excited that these students from across the nation were able to participate in this contest and gain a bit of ownership over their masks by designing their own,” she said.
Both girls were thankful to their art teacher for encouraging them to enter the contest and Lopez said her teacher always makes her work hard to become a better artist.
Lopez was also thankful to family and friends, especially her friend Hannah Schmitz.
“She also participated and is in advanced art class with me,” Lopez said. “She was one of my biggest supporters. I just want to give her a thank you for being such a wonderful, supportive friend and an amazing person.”
Scholtes was also thankful to her mother and said her passion for art started young.
“I’ve grown up loving to do art,” she said. “It’s fun to do and nice to take a break from school and just relax and do art.”