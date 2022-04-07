Sahuarita police officers arrested two suspects on Friday in connection with a stolen vehicle and license plate out of Tucson.
According to police reports, officers were advised of a potentially stolen vehicle from U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents on April 1, and subsequently conducted a “high risk stop” – in which officers call suspects out of the vehicle and then handcuff them – around 3:30 p.m. near Sahuarita Road and Nogales Highway.
Two suspects – Angela Sanchez, a 42-year-old Tucson resident, and David Payton, a 34-year-old Sahuarita resident – were later taken into custody on charges of theft by means of transportation, knowingly displaying a fictitious plate, unlawful use of means of transportation and on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an unrelated charge, according to a spokesperson for the Sahuarita Police Department.
Based on the condition of the vehicle and some alterations made to its interior, Lt. Juan Zamora with SPD said they suspect the vehicle was used to store contraband and was possibly involved in drug trafficking.
Vehicle thefts locally
Though Friday’s incident stemmed from Tucson, motor vehicle thefts in Sahuarita have seen a slight increase since 2020, according to SPD's 2021 Annual Report.
Overall, motor vehicle thefts are up in Sahuarita by about 33% from 2020, with 28 total incidents recorded in 2021, compared to 21 the year before. Last year’s total is still less than pre-pandemic levels, however, when SPD recorded 33 vehicle thefts in 2019.
Meanwhile, vehicle thefts in the Green Valley area have remained relatively consistent over the past few months, said Lt. Paul Hill with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and typically averages around one to three thefts per month.
But overwhelmingly, both agencies said these types of thefts can be reduced with some common sense precautions.
“Locked doors are the best method of prevention,” said Zamora.
“Thieves don’t typically want the noise that accompanies breaking windows, they go for what is easy,” he said, adding that people should avoid leaving valuables – like firearms, wallets, purses or electronics – inside their vehicles.
And, as Hill points out, the same can be said for your keys. Leaving them inside the vehicle, even for a short time, is never a good idea.
“In the last few years, I’ve seen a large number of vehicles stolen because the cars were left unlocked and/or the keys were in the car, sometimes even a spare key was in there,” he said.
“I see it all the time with people running into the grocery store or Circle K and leaving their car running because they’re only going to be gone for a few minutes and they come back and it’s gone.”
In addition to taking your valuables with you, Hill also recommends parking in well-lit areas when you can and placing your keys in a safe space inside your home.