The Sahuarita Unified School District has had two football players test positive for COVID-19. Though SUSD planned to play two football games Friday, one was canceled because of two positive COVID-19 cases on the opposing team.
The two positive cases in SUSD are Walden Grove High School students and they are in a 10-day quarantine; about 10 other athletes who were in close proximity are required to quarantine for 14 days. The rest of the team has been cleared to play, according to the district.
The positive tests came after the district adopted a new procedure to test football players for the virus through United Community Health Center. The tests were done Monday. Of the 175 student athletes tested, two yielded positive test results. Weekly COVID-19 testing is a requirement to practice or play.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said both students were asymptomatic and were isolated right away.
SUSD’s process for positive tests includes isolating those who are positive, conducting contact tracing, informing those who might have been exposed, and working with the Pima County Health Department.
Valenzuela said notification letters were sent out and there was a handful of students quarantined due to potential exposure to the students. Those identified through tracing were contacted.
“There are very specific procedures about what constitutes as close proximity,” he said. “There were a handful of students seated or positioned inside that criteria and they were quarantined as required.”
The quarantine is longer for those students in close proximity in consideration of the incubation period of COVID-19, the time between exposure and when symptoms begin.
SHS's away game with Nogales High School was canceled Friday by NHS due to two confirmed positive COVID-19 tests on its team.
WGHS plays Douglas High School at home on Friday.
Valenzuela said so far their process for COVID-19 testing for athletes has gone smoothly.
“Both the students who tested positive were asymptotic and feeling fine; that's the purpose of this protocol,” he said. “We did what was needed to make a meaningful step in supporting our programs.”