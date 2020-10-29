The Sahuarita Unified School District has had two football players test positive for COVID-19 but it won't affect the first games of the season set for Friday night.
The district won't say which high school was affected, Walden Grove or Sahuarita High. The two students who tested positive are in a 10-day quarantine; about 10 teammates who were in close proximity are required to quarantine for 14 days. The rest of the team has been cleared to play, according to the district.
The positive tests came after the district adopted a new procedure to test football players for the virus through United Community Health Center. The tests were done Monday. Of the 175 student athletes tested, two yielded positive test results. Weekly COVID-19 testing is a requirement to practice or play.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said both students were asymptomatic and were isolated right away.
SUSD’s process for positive tests includes isolating those who are positive, conducting contact tracing, informing those who might have been exposed, and working with the Pima County Health Department.
Valenzuela said notification letters were sent out and there was a handful of students quarantined due to potential exposure to the students. Those identified through tracing were contacted.
“There are very specific procedures about what constitutes as close proximity,” he said. “There were a handful of students seated or positioned inside that criteria and they were quarantined as required.”
The quarantine is longer for those students in close proximity in consideration of the incubation period of COVID-19, the time between exposure and when symptoms begin.
Valenzuela said the football games scheduled for Friday were not canceled because there was proper isolation, no other indications of spread and there was a review by the county health department.
SHS travels to Nogales High School and WGHS plays Douglas High School at home on Friday.
Valenzuela said so far their process for COVID-19 testing for athletes has gone smoothly.
“Both the students who tested positive were asymptotic and feeling fine; that's the purpose of this protocol,” he said. “We did what was needed to make a meaningful step in supporting our programs.”