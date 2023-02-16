Sahuarita police detained two students Thursday in connection with a threat that led to the lockdown of Walden Grove High School amid false reports that shots were fired.
Police said several Walden Grove students were airdropped or texted photos of a grenade about 2 p.m. with a threat that the school would be “blown up," according to Police Chief John Noland.
School officials immediately moved to put the school into lockdown, and the Sahuarita Police Department devoted "all of its resources" to the incident, Lt. Mike Falquez said at a press briefing.
It wasn’t long before reports of shots fired circulated, but Noland said those were quickly found to be false after uniformed and plainclothes officers entered the campus, touched base with school officials and launched a search. Noland said a short time later that all students were safe and accounted for.
One video obtained by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun showed a male student being led out of a classroom by at least three police officers; another video shows a second male student being handcuffed amid lockers.
Police said one of the males had a “fake grenade,” which police said “is not in a position to harm any students.” The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team later confirmed that the device was inert.
A short time later, classrooms were cleared one by one. Students were instructed to leave everything behind, except for their phones, as police were still securing the site and preserving evidence, school officials said.
Parents headed for the school were redirected to the pecan processing plant parking lot and not allowed on campus as police continued to secure the area and investigate “multiple claims and/or rumors,” according to a Nixle alert sent out by SPD. Nixle is a tool used by law enforcement to get information out quickly to communities through texts and emails.
They were later reunited with students at the district auditorium.
Cory Stephens, who was waiting to reunify with her daughter Thursday afternoon, said she was at work when she received a text from the school district about the lockdown.
"I just dropped everything and left," she said.
"You know, you get those alerts where the school is on lockdown and it’s a drill, but you never want it to be an actual, real situation...we see it all the time on TV, but you never think it can happen so close to you, and once something like this does happen, it’s…all just a little too close to home," she said.
Stephens' daughter, a junior at Walden Grove, was in the school library around 2 p.m., and ended up sheltering in a closet with other students and staff as the incident unfolded. Her daughter's phone, Stephens said, was off for a while, which added to her fears.
"I knew not to go to the scene, obviously, because we’ve been instructed not to do so, but not being able to get a hold of her was… it was more stressful than anything," she said.
One student said they heard what sounded like gunshots but turned out to be a nearby science class turning tables on their side for shelter.
"Be it a joke or whatever it is, I don’t know that these children understand the consequences of what happened here today, and maybe if they could see all these parents who have had their life disrupted, and the stress that it’s caused, I hope that it has some impact for them...it's all just extremely unfortunate."
The incident came as the nation was on edge following the shooting deaths Monday of three students at Michigan State University that also left five students injured. The gunman killed himself.
In a joint press conference, Lt. Mike Falquez and SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela emphasized that threats of violence against the school, students and staff are taken "very, very seriously" and will be addressed as such.
“We as a school district, we’re responsible for 6,000 students, which are the most precious people in the world to our families, and so we take that with great seriousness," Valenzuela said.
"When something like this happens, we launch a comprehensive investigation, and I expect and anticipate that based on the evidence it will be addressed with the highest levels of allowable consequences and outcomes, based on our allowable policies and statutes," he said.
Appropriate mental health and wellness resources for students will also be deployed to meet the unique needs of the situation, Valenzuela said.
