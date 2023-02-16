Sahuarita police detained two students Thursday in connection with a threat that led to the lockdown of Walden Grove High School amid false reports that shots were fired. 

Police said several Walden Grove students were airdropped or texted photos of a grenade about 2 p.m. with a threat that the school would be “blown up," according to Police Chief John Noland. 

DSC_0412.JPG

SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela, left, and SPD Lt. Mike Falquez hold a press briefing after students were cleared from a lockdown at Walden Grove High School on Feb. 16.  


Includes information from Dan Shearer and Cutter Papritz. 

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

