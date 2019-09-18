A Rancho Sahuarita resident's call about a sleeping woman resulted in two women being arrested Thursday on multiple charges.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said a resident of the 400 block of East Western Hemlock Place called police around 6 a.m. Wednesday to report she'd seen a woman sleeping in a nearby van.
When police arrived, they found Delores Estrella Ruiz, 32, and Alisha Alexis-Nellie Godinet, 34, sleeping in the van with drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Officers learned the van had been reported stolen in Tucson and it was bearing license plates that had been stolen off another van.
The women were arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia and suspicion of theft of means of transportation and theft.
Ruiz is a former Sahuarita resident and Godinet is from Tucson.