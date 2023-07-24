Sahuarita resident Isabelle Acosta, 14, set three state records at the USPA Powerlifting Southwest Summer Slam Classic, on July 22, at Tucson Strength in Tucson during her first-ever powerlifting competition. Michael Carreon, 62, Sahuarita, also broke a state record in bench press at the event — a record he set in October 2022.

"It felt good hearing everyone say they were proud of me, and it felt nice hearing all of that encouragement," Acosta said.

Michelle and Isabelle

Michelle, left, and Isabelle Acosta started training for the Summer Slam in March.
michael medal

Michael Carreon displays his record-breaking medal at Summer Slam on July 22. 


Kevin Murphy | 520-547-9747

