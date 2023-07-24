Sahuarita resident Isabelle Acosta, 14, set three state records at the USPA Powerlifting Southwest Summer Slam Classic, on July 22, at Tucson Strength in Tucson during her first-ever powerlifting competition. Michael Carreon, 62, Sahuarita, also broke a state record in bench press at the event — a record he set in October 2022.
"It felt good hearing everyone say they were proud of me, and it felt nice hearing all of that encouragement," Acosta said.
"It was a little bit more emotional this time because I had dedicated this competition to my mom, and it was her passing that drove me to train so hard the last couple of years," Carreon said of the achievement.
Common denominator
Chrystal Garcia, a USPA powerlifting coach and Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength owner, trained Acosta and Carreon.
She thinks Isabelle learned a lot about herself in the competition, and given her age and limited experience, Garcia was especially proud of her accomplishments.
"She’s such a shy girl, and by the end of the meet, that shyness was gone," Garcia said. "When the crowd was shouting her name, she had this huge smile on her face. She’s only 14, and not too many kids compete at that age or even put themselves out there to learn new things, not knowing how it will go, and she did it."
Acosta set state records in her age and weight group in all three categories of the Raw Full Power division — bench press (111 pounds) , squat (193 pounds) and deadlift (248 pounds).
About a year and a half ago, her mother, Michelle Acosta, asked her to start coming with her to train at Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength. They both began training together for the competition in March.
"She was like, 'I don't want to go work out with a bunch of old ladies.' So we kind of make fun of her because of that because I think she was one of the youngest that first started, and then as months passed, some of the other girls started bringing in their kids," Michelle said in a June interview with Green Valley News.
For Isabelle, the training helped her develop form and become more patient.
"The training helped me because before we started training, I didn't have the best form, and I get kind of impatient," she said. "So when I started training, Chrystal (Garcia) made sure I had the right form on everything, made sure I was patient while doing my lifts and helped me build up."
Michelle told the Green Valley News on Monday that she is very proud of her daughter's achievements, especially given Isabelle's anxiety when they arrived at the competition on July 22.
"She got over her fears, and she stood in front of that platform with more seasoned and stronger powerlifters and focused on herself, her own numbers and her own growth," Michelle said. "I'm very proud to say the least. I definitely admire her, and she's an inspiration for a lot of younger ladies or younger kids coming into that sport."
Another record
Carreon set the state bench press record by lifting 315 pounds on his first of three attempts. He set a new state record by putting up 341 pounds on his third attempt.
He broke the 11-year-old state bench press record of 303 pounds in his age and weight group in 2022 by putting up 310 pounds.
When Carreon wasn’t training with Garcia, he prepared for the Summer Slam at Copper Fitness.
He managed his diet, fasted and used a technique called water loading in the days leading up to the competition to make weight. The technique burned off more weight than he thought it would, leaving him feeling off, but he recovered well in the 24 hours after weighing in for the event.
"I did that, and I lost like 5 pounds. So when I went into weigh-in Friday morning, that's when first I was like 4 pounds under, I felt I felt kind of thin," he said. "But it was a good experience because then, after that, I went to go eat a nice breakfast, and I started eating normally.
While Garcia was confident Michael would break his record on the bench press, she was more focused on his mechanics this time around.
"His age and lifting is impressive because there’s not too many 60-year-olds in the gym, and when they are in the gym, they’re not lifting the numbers he’s lifting," Garcia said. "He’s passionate about his lifting, and I was honored to help him with his Summer Slam prep."
Carreon says he may be finished with competitive powerlifting, but took it with a grain of salt. He thought he was done with competing after he broke the record in 2022.
“It's several weeks of training and commitment and dieting and staying focused. Right now, I just feel like I just want to work out for fun,” he said. “But I know that my mom was the motivation behind this time and me pushing myself with intensity."